Gaurav Gogoi urges BJP to apologise for ancestors’ absence in freedom struggle

New Delhi, Dec 10 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that the BJP should apologise in Parliament for their political ancestors who did not take part in the freedom struggle.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi said, “The purpose of Vande Mataram was to create fear among the British and to inspire citizens to fulfil their duty towards Mother India by participating in the freedom struggle. While the BJP celebrates it, the spirit of fighting against the British was absent in their actions.”

“What can be more unfortunate than this? I expect that in Parliament, the BJP should apologise for their political ancestors who did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he added.

He expressed displeasure after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) on Tuesday said, "I am not being allowed to speak."

He said, “I was both surprised and saddened that yesterday the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) had to formally state in the House that he was not being allowed to speak. It is clear that the BJP has issues with Rahul Gandhi personally, and perhaps even dislikes him. But the position of the Leader of the Opposition carries dignity and must be respected. One must listen patiently to whoever occupies that position.”

“If all this is happening inside the House, then what must be happening outside with the people? Even if thoughts do not match, the way you talk about democracy requires that the LoP be given due importance. I want to ask the Speaker why the LoP has to make this request again and again. If the BJP respects the LoP, then they should give him the right to speak,” Gogoi said.

Reacting to the Thiruparankundram Deepam row, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Our Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu, who are closely associated with this issue, have far more knowledge about it and its entire history than I do. They can explain it to you in detail. Without understanding the full history and sequence of events, any explanation would be incomplete. They can give you a much clearer and more accurate understanding of the situation.”

