Gaurav Gogoi's deep links to Pakistan to be revealed soon: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 1 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has escalated attacks on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of having deep links with Pakistan, and asserted that all details regarding this matter will be revealed soon.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said, "Gaurav Gogoi and his family have strong ties with Pakistan, and the investigation team has received startling revelations on this matter. I will make everything public within a short span of time. He has been working on the behest of a foreign country, and we have definite proof regarding his activities."

The Chief Minister sharpened his attack on Gogoi, calling him a "Pakistani agent" and alleging that he was "planted by foreign powers" in India.

He said, "Gaurav Gogoi has not uttered a single word against the person who sang Bangladesh's national anthem inside the Congress party office. He is a Pakistani agent. I challenge the Assam Congress president to file a defamation case against me if he has the courage."

The Chief Minister further claimed that he possessed extensive information about Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links and asserted that his disclosures, when made public, would prove that the Congress MP was "planted by foreign powers".

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister reiterated: "He is a pure Pakistani agent, and I say this as a Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Pakistan link of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted its detailed report to Chief Minister Sarma last year, marking a key development in the high-profile case.

According to government sources, the report compiles findings from weeks of digital forensic analysis, intelligence coordination, and scrutiny of financial and communication records purportedly connected to the case.

While the contents of the report have not been officially disclosed, officials indicated that it includes both technical evidence and witness statements recorded during the course of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has also thrown an open challenge to CM Sarma to prove his claim regarding the Congress leader's links with Pakistan.

"I appeal to the Chief Minister to make everything public instead of trying make a false narrative regarding me to win the Assembly polls," Gogoi told reporters here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor