Gautam Adani 'deeply saddened' over Maha Kumbh stampede, assures assistance to affected families

New Delhi, Jan 29 Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday expressed grief and anguish over the heart-wrenching stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

Hours after the stampede resulted in some casualties and injury to dozens of pilgrims, the billionaire took to his social media handle on X and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"We are deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred at Maha Kumbh. We pay our humble tributes to the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," wrote Gautam Adani in a post.

He also added that Adani Group is committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families.

"All members of the Adani family present at the Maha Kumbh and the entire Adani Group, in collaboration with the fair administration and the state government, are committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families," said the Adani Group chairman.

Earlier in the day, the stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in the wee hours of Wednesday morning invited heartfelt condolences from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and also wished speedy recovery for all the injured.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke to UP CM Yogi Aditayanth after the tragic incident, multiple times in an hour and took stock of the situation.

Briefing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath informed that the situation at the mela ground was under control and all possible assistance was being provided to the affected families by the administration.

