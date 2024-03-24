General V.K. Singh not to contest Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, March 24 BJP leader and Union Minister General V.K. Singh (retd) on Sunday announced that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The former army chief has been a two-time MP from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

He made this announcement in a post on X, stating: "I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless for me. With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision."

"I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form".

Gen Singh’s decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls assumes significance as it has come at a time when the BJP is all set to announce the fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates. The list will feature its candidate from Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency as well.

Earlier, the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met for the third time at the party headquarters on Saturday to finalise candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats. According to sources, discussions were held on candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.

