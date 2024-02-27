German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Performs 'Achyutam Keshavam'; PM Modi Seen Enjoying and Tapping On Glass Table

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2024 06:10 PM2024-02-27T18:10:41+5:302024-02-27T18:31:04+5:30

During his visit to Tamil Nadu's Palladam today (February 27), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German singer Cassandra Mae ...

During his visit to Tamil Nadu's Palladam today (February 27), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother. 

Spittmann sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in the presence of the Prime Minister, who was also seen enjoying the melodies and tapping along on the glass table. She is known for singing Indian songs in multiple languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada. Cassandra was born with blindness, but this did not stop her from pursuing music. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “German Singer-Songwriter in love with India.” She has over five lakh Instagram followers.

Spittmann was acknowledged by the PM during one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programs and is known for singing devotional songs in various Indian languages. 

One of her videos, 'Ram Aayenge', went viral during the opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The 21-year-old German singer found her mention in the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi's monthly radio programme. He played two songs sung by Cassandra on the radio show.

 

Tags :Pm ModiNarenda modiTamil NaduCassandra Mae Spittmann