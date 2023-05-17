GGSIP University asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi LG

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Delhi Police arrested the accused Assistant Professor of GGSIP University, who had impersonated Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and made calls on his behalf in September 2022, a statement issued by Delhi LG office said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh.

In this regard, the officials said that after a preliminary investigation, an FIR was already registered under Section 419 (IPC) for impersonation at Dwarka Police Station (North) on 2.10.2022.

"The accused Rohit Singh was arrested on 15.05.2023 at the IGI Airport upon his arrival from the U.K. Following preliminary questioning by Police, the accused has admitted that he called the Vice-Chancellor of IP University twice over the landline phone impersonating the LG. In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on 30th September 2022, he called the VC impersonating LG to get his sister selected as Faculty in the English Department of the GGSIPU," the official statement said.

"On his return from the UK, Rohit Singh was arrested at the IGI Airport and was produced before the concerned court which granted his police custody. On expiry of his police custody, he was produced before the court, which remanded him into judicial custody," the statement added.

Police said that during its investigations, it was revealed that a call to the GGSIPU Vice chancellor was made from United Kingdom (UK) based number.

"From the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the Vice Chancellor's landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom (UK) based number. Upon investigation, it was further established that the said UK number also had call interactions with mobile numbers belonging to his sister and father. Accordingly, the two were interrogated and it was confessed by them that the UK-based number belonged to their brother/son accused Rohit Singh who had proceeded to the UK on 27.09.2022," the official statement said.

A case under sections of criminal conspiracy and the IT Act is invoked in the case.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

