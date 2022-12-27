'Ghalib ka hai andaz-e-bayan aur': Mirza Ghalib and his immortal 'shayri'

Celebrated poet of romance and revolution, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, titled his first book of verse "Naqsh-e-Faryadi" after the opening words of the first ghazal in this doyen of Urdu poetry's Diwan, while the irrepressible Asrar-ul-Haq 'Majaz Lakhnavi' used the same lines to great effect in real life.

He was at a mushaira when a baby began crying in the audience. Stopping his own verse, Majaz instead recited the first line of the couplet in an appeal: "Naqsh fariyaadi hai kis ki shokhi-e-tahreer ka...

