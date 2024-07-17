Ghaziabad Constable on EVM Duty Commits Suicide, Alleges Blackmail by Girlfriend in Heartbreaking Video

Pammi, a constable deployed for EVM security duty in Ghaziabad, took his own life by shooting himself with his government-issued gun. Before taking the drastic step, Pammi recorded a video message that revealed the torcher he faced from his girlfriend and others.

In the video, Pammi said that he had been in a relationship with a woman for two years. He accused her partner of blackmailing him and extorting Rs 6 lakh.

UP : गाजियाबाद में EVM सुरक्षा में तैनात सिपाही पम्मी ने सरकारी बंदूक से गोली मारकर जान दे दी।



मरने से पहले Video में कहा- 'दो साल से एक महिला से रिलेशन थे। वो ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी। 6 लाख रुपए अब तक ले चुकी। FIR की धमकी देती थी। मेरे सामने सिर्फ मौत का रास्ता बचा है' pic.twitter.com/JRuc5r8hcC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 17, 2024

"I had a relationship with a woman for two years. She was blackmailing me. She has taken 6 lakh rupees till now. She used to threaten me with FIR. The only option left for me is death," Pammi stated in the video. Pammi urged authorities to punish his girlfriend severely to prevent her from ruining anyone else's life. He also requests the government to make a law for the men so that no one suffers like him.

It is told in the video that the constable had an affair with a woman from his village about two years ago. Now the woman, another person and a female friend were blackmailing the constable in the name of implicating him in false cases.

The woman mentioned in Pammi's video has not been publicly identified and the police are yet to contact her for a statement. According to the report, Pammi, a 2018 batch officer from Aurangabad Ahir village in Bulandshahr, was currently stationed at the EVM store in Muradnagar Municipal Office.

Pammi's friend, Dhyanchand Singh, was leaving with him, however, he was away when Pammi's took his own life at around 8 PM.

Taking cognizance of this video, the Muradnagar police station immediately registered a case. The police say that the arrest of all the accused will be made.