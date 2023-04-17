Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out in a factory, operation underway to douse fire

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 : A fire broke out in a factory in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad on Sunday late evening.

Around 15 fire tenders are present on the spot.

As of now, no casualty has been reported.

The fire department officials said that the fire has not been completely under control and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

"The fire has not yet been completely brought under control. Plastic items like coolers, fans, and exhausts were stocked in large numbers in the factory, which caught fire. The fire had spread all over the company," the official said.

Officials further mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"There has been a lot of damage in this fire. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. There has been no loss of life in the fire," the official said.

Earlier four vehicles were dispatched to the spot after the fire broke out in the factory. After initial efforts when the fire could not be controlled and we had to call more fire tenders from the surrounding areas," the official added.

