Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Shops in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram (Watch Video)

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (October 1, 2024): A fire broke out in four shops located in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, on Tuesday. Fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene, and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes.

Chief Fire Officer Ghaziabad, Rahul Pal, confirmed the incident, stating, "Today we received a fire report at four shops located in Vaibhav Khand. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot, and the fire was doused in a short time. No casualties have been reported."

Authorities are on-site, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

