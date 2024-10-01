Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Shops in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram (Watch Video)

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (October 1, 2024): A fire broke out in four shops located in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, on Tuesday. Fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene, and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in 4 shops located in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.



Chief Fire Officer Ghaziabad, Rahul Pal, confirmed the incident, stating, "Today we received a fire report at four shops located in Vaibhav Khand. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot, and the fire was doused in a short time. No casualties have been reported."

Authorities are on-site, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.