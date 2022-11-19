Ghaziabad Radisson Blu owner found dead at his house, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Nov 19 Amit Jain, the owner of the Radisson Blu hotel in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, was found dead at his house in CWG Village in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, Jain was under heavy debt due to which the police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

"A PCR call was received at the Mandawali police stationa at 12:58 p.m. on Saturday stating that Amit Jain was found hanging at his house in the Commonwealth Games Village," said a senior police officer.

"On inquiry, it was revealed that Jain had come to his flat in CWG Village on Saturday morning after breakfast from his house located in Noida, where he along with his family had shifted recently," said the officer.

"On Friday, the whole family had stayed at their new house in Noida. On Saturday morning, Jain drove to the CWG Village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," said the officer privy to the investigation.

When his son Aditya along with the driver later reached their house in CWG Village to pick up some stuff, they found Jain hanging. He was immediately rushed to the Max hospital in Patparganj by the family members where he was declared brought dead.

The officer said that no allegations of foul play have come up yet.

