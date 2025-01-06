Ghaziabad Schools Closed: All Institutions Up to Class 8 Shut from January 6 to 11 Due to Severe Cold Wave

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh all schools up to Class 8 will remain closed from January 6 to 11 due to the severe cold wave and extreme weather conditions. The decision was made following orders issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

In Ghaziabad, all schools up to Class 8 will remain closed from January 6 to 11, decision taken in view of the severe cold wave and extreme weather conditions, orders issued by DIOS. pic.twitter.com/7r2QaQ9GSp — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

Several cities across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, are witnessing a drop in daytime temperatures due to overcast skies and moderate to dense fog, which has developed from moisture carried by the Arabian Sea. The state's weather has remained dry, with some areas experiencing cold conditions during the day, while isolated spots are facing very cold temperatures.

The Jharkhand government has declared that schools for students from kindergarten to Class 8 will be closed from January 7 to 13 due to the ongoing cold wave in the state. A notification released by the School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday evening stated that the closure applies to all schools, including government, aided, minority, and private institutions, in response to the current cold wave conditions.

