Ghaziabad Shocker: Pitbull bites 10-yr-old boy, child gets 150 stitches

Ghaziabad, Sep 8 In a shocking incident, a 10-year old-boy, who was playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, was attacked by a pitbull dog.

The people present there tried to rescue the child, but before that the dog badly bit the child's face and ear. The child has got about 150 stitches on his face. Till now, no complaint has been registered with the police in this matter.

According to sources, the incident took place when a girl was taking a walk with the dog in the park when it sudenly attacked the child. The family of the victim alleged that when the dog is so dangerous, why was it sent to roam in the park with a teenager of the house.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and sent a notice to the owner of the dog for not registering the pet with the municipal corporation.

