Giriraj Singh bats for law to check growing population in India

Jodhpur, July 27 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday expressed concern over the growing population in the country.

Talking to the press in Jodhpur, Singh said, "Our country became the most populous in the world. This is a challenging and explosive situation... India has become a country with 20 per cent of the world's population. A law should be made to tackle the challenge and there should be debates from the roads to the Parliament on this."

The Union Textiles Minister is in Jodhpur on a two-day visit during which he interacted with textiles, handloom, and handicraft business people.

Stating that West Bengal has become a gateway for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, Singh also attacked Mamta Banerjee, saying she may be the Chief Minister but she wants to create a new nation.

"Mamata Banerjee is extending the red carpet to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. It has become difficult for Hindus to live there. Even businessmen are migrating from there," Singh claimed.

He also praised Jodhpur for its handicraft and handloom.

"After agriculture, the sectors that provide employment are handicraft and handloom. Jodhpur is a big centre for this. The Government of India will develop textiles as much as possible in Rajasthan," he said.

