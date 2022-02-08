Girl commits suicide in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 8 A girl committed suicide on Tuesday by consuming some poisonous substance in J&K's Ganderbal district.

Police sources said a 17-year-old girl belonging to the Ganiwan area of Kangan tehsil was shifted to sub-district hospital Kangan for treatment after she reportedly consumed some poisonous substance.

Sources said she was referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city where she succumbed.

An FIR has been lodged in this incident and investigation has been started to find out the reason that pushed the girl to take the extreme step.

