Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held

By IANS | Published: April 26, 2022 02:32 PM2022-04-26T14:32:51+5:302022-04-26T14:45:07+5:30

Maharajganj, April 26 A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar ...

Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held | Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held

Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held

Next

Maharajganj, April 26 A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

A case of attempted rape has been registered.

The victim told the police that, "The two men were wearing face masks so I could not recognise them but I had bitten the hand of one of the accused. They even tried to remove my clothes and rape me but I somehow managed to escape."

The girl somehow managed to escape from the washroom but fainted after the struggle.

The police reached the college and registered a case against the accused.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police spokesman said that investigations have been initiated and the two accused have been held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app