Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held
By IANS | Published: April 26, 2022 02:32 PM2022-04-26T14:32:51+5:302022-04-26T14:45:07+5:30
Maharajganj, April 26 A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar ...
Maharajganj, April 26 A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.
A case of attempted rape has been registered.
The victim told the police that, "The two men were wearing face masks so I could not recognise them but I had bitten the hand of one of the accused. They even tried to remove my clothes and rape me but I somehow managed to escape."
The girl somehow managed to escape from the washroom but fainted after the struggle.
The police reached the college and registered a case against the accused.
The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.
The victim's brother lodged a complaint against the accused.
The police spokesman said that investigations have been initiated and the two accused have been held.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app