Girl molested in college washroom in UP, 2 held

Maharajganj, April 26 A BSc student has alleged that she was molested in the college washroom in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

A case of attempted rape has been registered.

The victim told the police that, "The two men were wearing face masks so I could not recognise them but I had bitten the hand of one of the accused. They even tried to remove my clothes and rape me but I somehow managed to escape."

The girl somehow managed to escape from the washroom but fainted after the struggle.

The police reached the college and registered a case against the accused.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police spokesman said that investigations have been initiated and the two accused have been held.

