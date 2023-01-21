Girl student at Hyderabad's EFLU jumps to death

Hyderabad, Jan 21 A girl student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building on the campus here early Saturday.

Anjali (22) allegedly killed herself by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building. A native of Haryana, Anjali was pursuing MA English at EFLU, a Central university located near Osmania University campus.

On being alerted by the university authorities, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The reason for the student's extreme step was not known. Police suspect that the family problems may be the reason for the suicide.

Police were also trying to find out if the student has left a suicide note. Her family in Haryana was informed, a police officer said.

A case was registered at Osmania University police station. Further investigations were on.

