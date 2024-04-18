Girls outperform boys in Class 10 Punjab school board exams

Chandigarh, April 18 The Punjab School Education Board on Thursday declared the results of the Class 10 exams, with the top three toppers being girls.

The pass percentage was 97.24 per cent, slightly lower compared to last year’s 97.56 per cent.

Like previous years, girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent while boys achieved a percentage of 96.47 per cent.

The first two toppers were Aditi and Alisha Sharma with 100 per cent and 99.23 per cent marks, respectively.

Aditi scored 650 marks, while Alisha 645 marks out of 650. Both of them are from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana.

The third topper was Karmanpreet Kaur from Baba Bakala town in Amritsar, securing 645 marks. She is from Amber Public School.

A total of 316 students got their names on the merit list.

This year, 186,908 students from government schools appeared for the exam, out of which 181,908 passed, making the pass percentage 97.32 per cent.

A total of 72,423 out of 73,896 students passed from private schools, taking the pass percentage to 98.01 per cent.

In aided schools, 20,294 appeared and 19,017 students passed with a pass percentage of 93.71 per cent. The pass percentage of urban areas is 96.60 per cent with a total of 94,270 candidates out of 97,586 passing the exams.

Similarly, the pass percentage in rural areas is 97.58 per cent as 179,078 students, out of 183,512, passed the exams.

In 2023, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 97.54 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 98.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 96.73 per cent.

Pathankot district in the state had the highest 99.19 per cent pass percentage. The result will be accessible from Friday morning at pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.com.

The class 10 board exams were conducted from February 13 to March 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor