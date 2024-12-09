Gita Bhawans will be constructed in urban areas of MP: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 9 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that his government has decided to construct a Gita Bhawan in each urban part of the state during in next three years.

"Haryana government has an important role in shaping this event and I will request to make Madhya Pradesh a co-participant in next year’s International Gita Mahotsav," Yadav said while addressing the 'Sant Sammelan' under the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra Haryana.

He also urged the organisers of the International Geeta Mahotsav to join Madhya Pradesh's Gita recitation virtually. More than 5000 priests will recite the Gita in two separate events in Bhopal and Ujjain on the occasion of Gita Jayanti on Dec 11.

He further stated has decided to develop places associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, a proposal for this purpose was already approved by the state Cabinet last month.

According to the state government, there are four places in Madhya Pradesh where Lord Krishna had visited on different occasions. These four sites, which are located in different parts of the state are — Sandipani Ashram, Narayan Dham, Amjhera Dham and Janapav Dham.

It is believed that Lord Krishna had studied at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

Narayan Dham, a religious site located in Dhar district, commemorates the bond between Lord Krishna and his poor Brahmin friend Sudama.

About Amjhera Dham which is also located in Dhar district, it is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated goddess Rukmini’s brother Rukmi and ‘abducted’ her with her consent from this place.

Janapav Dham, located at a village in Indore, is considered a significant pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva and the Pandavas. It is said that Lord Parashuram had handed over the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna at this place.

Initially, the announcement for developing the places associated with Lord Krishna was made a few months back and the Chief Minister had directed the Religious Department to conduct a detailed study and prepare a blueprint for these sites.

