Global Leaders Embrace Indian Attire at President Droupadi Murmu's G-20 Dinner

At the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night, several prominent foreign dignitaries, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida and IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, showcased traditional Indian attire. All attendees were elegantly dressed for the special occasion, with many choosing to embrace Indian fashion.

IMF Chief Georgieva graced Bharat Mandapam in Delhi donning a graceful purple ethnic suit complemented by a golden dupatta, exuding charm in her Indian ensemble. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida looked resplendent in a beautiful green saree paired with a pink blouse. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe opted for an Indo-western ensemble, adorning her bun with a gajra.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar chose a distinguished black bandhgala suit for the dinner, while his wife Kobita Jugnauth looked stunning in a saree. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina radiated elegance in a saree, complemented by a pearl necklace.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty added a traditional touch to her modern outfit, blending styles seamlessly.

Before the commencement of the dinner, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to world leaders at a dias, against the backdrop depicting the Nalanda University ruins in Bihar. The G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', was prominently featured. PM Modi's attire included a white kurta and churidar, elevated with a blue V-neck striped jacket. President Murmu looked graceful in a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border.

Prior to the dinner, PM Modi engaged with world leaders during the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit.