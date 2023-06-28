Global Perception towards India has changed: Rajnath Singh

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that the old perception that India is a weak country has changed globally and now the whole world listens to what India says.

While addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Balesar, the defence minister said, "There was a perception that India is a weak country, a country of the poor, which has now changed."

"Earlier when India spoke on International platforms the world did not take us seriously. But today, the world listens to what India has to say," Defence Minister added.

Remembering the brave hearts and battle warriors of the 1971 war he said that Rajasthan is the land of brave hearts and battle warriors.

"This is the land of great heroes like Durgadas Rathore and Maharana Pratap. This land was witness to the bravery shown by the Indian Army in this area during the 1971 war and Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri who created history in the Battle of Longewala," Rajnath Singh added.

Earlier on June 26, Defence Minister sterned a warning to Pakistan and said that India can launch a strike across the border, if the need arises, adding that the country was not what it used to be before and was becoming stronger day by day.

Rajnath Singh said, "When terrorists from across the border, in Pakistan, attacked Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'did not even take 10 minutes' to take a decision to send jawans to the other side to eliminate them."

Addressing the National Security Conclave in Jammu, Singh said, "After Uri and Pulwama attacks, the PM didn't take even 10 minutes to take a decision and our jawans went across the border to eliminate the terrorists. We successfully sent a message to the world that India is no longer what it used to be. If the need arises, India can launch an attack across the border."

The Defence Minister added that once "peace" returns to Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be removed from the Union Territory.

