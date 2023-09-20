"Go home, cook food": NCP MP Supriya Sule recalls BJP leader's derogatory remarks during women's reservation bill debate

During a discussion on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule criticized the ruling BJP. She mentioned that a former chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra had advised her to return home and prepare a meal.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament today, Supriya Sule said, “Nishikant Dubey said that INDIA is on the side of people who ran women down and spoke derogatorily…There was a Head of the BJP in Maharashtra. He told me personally on record on television - “Supriya Sule ghar jaao, khana banao, desh koi aur chala lega. Hum log chalayenge." This is what the BJP’s mindset is…"

“Another minister in their cabinet used a derogatory word against me. Your minister makes personal comments on elected women. I don’t even react,” she added.

The Women's Reservation Bill was presented on Tuesday, and a discussion on the bill took place among several women parliamentarians at the new Parliament building on Wednesday. If enacted, the bill, introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, would increase the number of women MPs in the Lok Sabha from 82 to 181.