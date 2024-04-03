Go to people, apprise them about achievements, Punjab CM tells MLAs

Chandigarh, April 3 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, eyeing to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state based on the historic mandate for his AAP in the 2022 Assembly elections, on Wednesday held a meeting with all MLAs of Sangrur.

He asked them to run a positive campaign where AAP leaders will go to the people and apprise them of the government's works and achievements in the past two years.

Mann was elected a Member of Parliament from Sangrur twice -- in 2014 and 2019 -- and then in the 2022 Assembly elections, won from Dhuri (Sangrur) and became the Chief Minister.

All the nine MLAs of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat come from the Aam Aadmi Party.

This meeting was attended by AAP MP candidate for Sangrur and MLA from Barnala, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, legislators Barinder Kumar Goyal, Bhadaur Labh Singh Ugoke, Kulwant Pandori, Mohammed Jamil ur Rahman, and Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed election strategy with the MLAs and asked them to hold meetings with all office bearers of the party in Sangrur and in every village too.

Briefing the media, Meet Hayer said Chief Minister Mann asked them to go among people with all the work they have done in the past two years. He said the works of 20 years of the SAD-BJP and the Congress don't even come close to the achievements of the AAP government in just two years.

He said the AAP government gave 43,000 government jobs, and that too, based on merit, and regularised 13,000 temporary teachers.

Finance Minister Cheema said they do the politics of work. "So in this Lok Sabha election, we will ask the people of Punjab to vote for us based on our work."

Responding to a media query, Cheema said the people of Punjab are well aware of the discrimination that the BJP does against the state as "they are refusing to release our funds and bringing anti-farmers Bills and they are responsible for the death of more than 750 farmers".

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on June 1.

