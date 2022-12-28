Goa: 3 illegally rented out scooters seized by Mapusa Police

Mapusa police on Tuesday seized three two-wheelers which were rented out illegally to tourists here.

During patrolling, under the supervision of PI Paresh Naik, three private vehicles were found to be rented out illegally to tourists, as per Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mapusa.

The owners did not have the necessary permits from the authorities to use these rented scooters.

A report would be submitted to the court for issuing fines.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

