Goa: Anjuna Police arrests West Bengal native for possessing 1.3 kg Ganja

Anjuna Police on Sunday arrested one West Bengal native for having illegal possession of Narcotics drugs Ganja weighing 1.3 kg (1300 gms) worth Rs 1,30,000 in the international market.

The accused has been identified as Masum Rehman, aged 27 years, native of Kumarganj, West Bengal presently residing at Dangui colony, Mapusa.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, specific information was received that the accused person will be coming to deliver drugs to customers at Vagator on May 28 at 9 pm.

Acting upon the information, PI Prashal Naik Dessai of Anjuna Police Station formed a team consisting of PSI Francisco Xavier, constables Mahendra Mandrekar, Ramdas Harmalkar and Deepesh Chodankar and conducted a raid wherein the said accused person was caught red handed for having illegal possession of Narcotics drugs Ganja.

Anjuna police station have registered Crime u/s 20(b)(ii) (B) of NDPS act 1985.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi and SP North Shri Shobit Saxena IPS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor