Goa Assembly Polls: Licensed premises for liquor sale in state to remain closed on March 10, counting day

All licensed premises for the sale of liquor will remain closed on March 10, in view of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly polls in Goa, according to an order issued by the district magistrate.

"All the licensed premises for the sale of liquor shall remain closed from 00.00 hrs. Of March 10, till the end of counting of votes polled for General Assembly Election 2022," according to the order issued by the District Magistrate, North Goa.

As per the DM's notification, restaurants and bars would be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks. "The licensed premises having a license for Bar and Restaurant are allowed to keep the Restaurant open for serving food only and the Bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on the above mentioned days and time," the notification read.

Bars and restaurants have been instructed to display a board on the premises stating that 'No Liquor will be served 'on the said days and time.

( With inputs from ANI )

