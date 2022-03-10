Goa Assembly Results 2022: Inspite winning Panaji against Utpal Parrikar, Babush Monserate is upset

Babush Monserate is upset with BJP even after winning from Panaji against Utpal Parrikar he said, "Disappointed as far as results are concerned. BJP cadre didn't work for me but for Oppn candidate. I fought BJP & Congress. It's due to the support of a few workers & supporters that we managed to retain the seat. I feel BJP cadre hasn't accepted me into the party. I look at it in that way. If he(Utpal Parrikar)can get so many votes, it's just because the cadre shifted their votes to him. BJP leadership here didn't manage to do damage control".

However, leaves the counting centre and said, "As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but the result is a little disappointing."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday has banned celebrations and rallies on victory during the counting of votes and declaration of results. In a statement, the poll panel said following the Covid-19 protocol it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.