Goa begins SIR enumeration to update electoral rolls

New Delhi, Dec 16 The Election Commission has launched the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Goa, marking a key step to ensure accuracy, inclusiveness and transparency ahead of future elections, officials said on Tuesday.

The drive involves a comprehensive, house-to-house verification exercise aimed at updating voter details, identifying eligible new electors and removing ineligible entries from the rolls.

During the enumeration phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting households to verify the particulars of existing electors and collect information from citizens who are eligible but not yet enrolled.

Special focus is being placed on first-time voters, women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and migrant populations to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the democratic process.

Officials said the exercise will also help correct errors related to names, addresses, age and photographs, while facilitating the deletion of duplicate or shifted entries.

Electors have been urged to cooperate with BLOs and provide accurate information along with supporting documents where required.

Citizens can also submit forms online or through designated facilitation centres to speed up the process.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Goa stated that the SIR is being conducted in accordance with Election Commission of India guidelines, with strict adherence to timelines and procedural safeguards.

Supervisory mechanisms have been put in place at the district and constituency levels to monitor progress and address grievances promptly.

Political parties have been advised to appoint booth-level agents to assist voters and flag any discrepancies during the enumeration.

Awareness campaigns through local media, social platforms and community outreach are being undertaken to inform the public about the importance of participation in the revision exercise.

The enumeration phase will be followed by draft publication of electoral rolls, a claims and objections period, and final publication after due scrutiny.

Authorities emphasised that an updated and error-free electoral roll is fundamental to free and fair elections, and called upon all residents of Goa to actively engage with the process.

