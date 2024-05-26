Goa: Bus rams into hutment, 4 labourers dead

Panaji, May 26 Four labourers were killed and four others have been injured after a bus rammed into their hutments along the roadside at Verna Industrial estate in the coastal state on Saturday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant told media persons that the accident occurred after a bus driver carrying workers of a private company lost control of the steering.

“While negotiating to take a turn, the driver rammed the bus into hutments, where around eight labourers were sleeping. Four of them have died, while four are undergoing treatment at Sub District Hospital in Margao,” Sawant said.

She said that these workers, all natives of Bihar, were engaged in construction work of pavement.

Police said that the bus driver has also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police are further investigating the case.

