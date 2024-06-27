Goa CM clarifies over liquor trade near educational, religious institutes

Panaji, June 27 After facing criticism from opposition and civic society, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that with new notification, he has tried to discourage liquor business in the vicinity of educational and religious institutes.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai, Goa Liquor Traders Association and several professionals had criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the liquor issue.

The State Finance Department in a notification stated, "100 per cent additional licence fees shall be charged to the licenses issued in relaxation of sub-rule (4) of rule 90 of the Goa Excise Duty Rules, 1964 and also for renewal of such licences."

"We have not reduced the distance limit to 100 metres from educational or religious institutes to encourage bars and liquor stores. This practice has been going on since 1980. It is a wrong perception that I have changed the law. I have not changed it, instead created hurdles before liquor stores by increasing fees," CM Sawant clarified.

Sawant said that he has not relaxed the law favouring anyone in his tenure to give licenses in such places.

"Chief Minister has the power to grant licenses in such areas. If I dilute this power, thousands of liquor stores will be closed and then they will approach the High Court. They will agitate to start them again. Hence, instead of doing that I have just increased the fees, so the new ventures are discouraged," CM Sawant said, adding nobody should establish liquor stores near educational and religious institutes.

Attacking CM Sawant over the notification, Alemao said, "I demand immediate withdrawal of the notification allowing the bars and liquor shops to come close to temples of education and faith. The sanctity of these places needs to be protected at all times."

Sardesai said, "It is ridiculous, and beyond belief that BJP Goa would manipulate existing laws to allow this. There is a reason why such rules exist, and the government's decision is tantamount to corrupting places of worship as well as temples of learning that people hold sacred. But corruption is the driving force of this government, and immorality and lack of scruples are its basic principles. Withdraw this appalling nonsense immediately."

