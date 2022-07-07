Goa CM Pramod Sawant made big claim on Hindu conversation

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that he has stopped the conversion of Hindus in the state. The Goa government has banned conversions within 100 days. A book was published by Pramod Sawant at a function.

Speaking at the book launch event, Pramod Sawant said, “Our government has taken a tough stance on conversion. We stopped the conversion of Hindus which was happening earlier. The conversion that has been going on for many years has stopped. "We have set up a SIT to probe the illegal land acquisition case," Sawant said. Earlier, he had advised the people of the state to be cautious about conversion

Earlier in the day, Gao Chief Minister Sawant had said that religion was being attacked once again. "I'm not lying. We have seen people going to Dharmatara in many parts of Goa. Some are poor, some are underprivileged, some are backward, some are taking advantage of various things like lack of food or job. In such a situation, we say that conversion should not be done by mistake."

"Meanwhile, the Goa government never allows conversions, but I still think people need to be vigilant. The temple trust in the village needs to be vigilant, the families need to be vigilant. Sixty years ago, we said 'God, religion and country' and moved forward with the same sentiment. He had also said that if our God is safe then our religion is safe and if our religion is safe then our country is safe" he added.



