Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets PM Modi, HM Shah in Delhi

Panaji, June 25 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the state.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said Sawant congratulated PM Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of the country for a third consecutive term and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Sawant also met Home Minister Amit Shah, and called on Union Health Minister & BJP president J.P. Nadda; Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari; Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his Delhi visit.

The Goa CM said that during his interaction with the Prime Minister, he sought PM Modi's guidance and support for 'Viksit Goa' under the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Sawant also said that he discussed various issues related to hosting the 55th edition of International Film Festival of India 2024, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

