Goa Cong slams BJP govt for 'not celebrating' Opinion Poll Day at state-level

Panaji, Jan 17 Goa Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led state government for "failing" to recognise the 'Opinion Poll Day' as a state-level event and alleged that the saffron party is "busy dividing people over religion".

Speaking during the Opinion Poll Day programme at Lohia Maidan in South Goa's Margao, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the Congress "contributed to the 'opinion poll' of Goa, but never used it for politics".

"This day has importance, but our insensitive government is not ready to celebrate it at the state level. Our youth should come to know about our history and hence it should be celebrated in schools," he said.

"BJP has sold the jobs and has deprived deserving candidates. It is selling our land to crony capitalists and destroying our state. This is a corrupt government," Alemao said.

He further said that the identity of Goa is "under threat as debt has reached Rs 35,000 crore and destruction of the environment is taking place".

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar also hit out at the BJP, saying that the state government has failed in all aspects. "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress stood firm for the identity of Goa. We live in harmony. Goa is known as a peace-loving state and we want to protect our social harmony by defeating efforts of those who try to divide us," he said, adding people's voices are "stifled by the BJP government".

Congress' Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare said that supporters of Congress will have to stay together and have to win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa. "Congress leaders helped Goa to get its identity. But the current government has failed to protect it. They fail to keep their promises...," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor