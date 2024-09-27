Goa: Congress Seeks Governor's Intervention Over IPB Project Approvals

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has approached the Governor of Goa, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the approvals granted by the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (GIPFB) for large-scale projects in sensitive environmental areas. In a letter dated September 20, 2024, Congress Vice President Sunil Kawanthkar urged the Governor to intervene in the approval of Spark Healthline Private Limited's project in Reis Magos, Bardez, which falls within a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and No Development Zone (NDZ).

Kawanthkar's letter highlighted environmental violations such as hill cutting and construction on steep slopes, which reportedly contravene state regulations. He criticized the government's prioritization of development projects over environmental conservation, drawing attention to the impact on Goa's fragile ecosystem.

The GIPFB has faced scrutiny previously. On June 13, 2024, the High Court of Bombay at Goa issued notices regarding the board's approval of the controversial Deltin Town Project in Dhargalim. The project, located in the command area of the Tillari Irrigation Project, raised concerns over land use conversion without a proper environmental impact assessment.

Local activists argue that agricultural land was inappropriately repurposed for commercial use, potentially threatening livelihoods and the environment. The High Court has sought explanations from the board and other government bodies.

The growing influence of the GIPFB under the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation of Single Window Clearance Act, 2021, has sparked concerns over unchecked project approvals. Critics, including members of the opposition, worry that the board’s power to bypass environmental and planning regulations could have long-term consequences for the state.