Goa Forward Party chief meets Guv, demands audit of Kala Academy renovation work

Panaji, June 27 Goa Forward Party President, Vijai Sardesai, on Thursday met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and requested a thorough financial and quality audit of the Kala Academy renovation work.

Fatorda MLA Sardesai said that the Kala Academy scam was exposed by his party in 2021 but the irregularities had not stopped.

“The government has spent around Rs 80 crore and the work order was issued on nomination basis to Techton Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. But the substandard work has been exposed as the roof of the main auditorium has started leaking,” Sardesai said.

“This incident follows the collapse of a newly-installed false ceiling, exposing the shoddy work which was earlier highlighted by our party.

“These issues are compounded by frequent power failures, further disrupting events, and highlighting the inferior quality of the renovation works,” Sardesai, said in a memorandum given to the governor.

“Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude has now claimed that the Public Works Department was responsible for the renovations and had yet to hand over the building to the Directorate of Art and Culture. However, this does not absolve the government of its responsibility to ensure quality work and accountability for public funds spent.

“Those responsible for this scam should be held responsible and booked for siphoning off public funds,” he said.

“I request the governor to conduct a thorough financial and quality audit of the Kala Academy renovations carried out by Techton Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. to identify and address the siphoning of public funds and ensure accountability,” said former Deputy Chief Minister Sardesai.

