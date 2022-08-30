Goa Governor extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Panaji, Aug 30 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturth.

"Lord Ganesha is a deeply venerated God, loved and worshipped by everyone with equal zeal. Lokmanya Tilak had observed that Lord Ganesh is 'the God of everyman'. Hence, the Ganesh festival is a very popular festival. Tilak made the festival a National Symbol of Unity," Pillai said.

"During this festival, one can see 'Sarvajanik' Ganesh idols, worshipped at every nook and corner of many states including Goa. The 'Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav' serves as a meeting place for all communities irrespective of caste and community.

"This festival is the time of family reunion, when all the members of the family wherever they may be located, return to their ancestral home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur, solemnity and devotion," the Governor said.

He added that it is an occasion for preparation of delicious varieties of sweets loved by Lord Ganesh and many things that are produce of the earth are used to decorate the idol in a colourful and bright manner.

"It is indeed a great joy for anyone to be part of this unique celebration that strengthens amity, social harmony and mutual understanding. This festival epitomises the unity and spiritual harmony of Goa."

