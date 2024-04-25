Goa grappling with unemployment & infiltration, time to bring change: Congress

Panajim April 25 Goa Congress President Amit Patkar said on Thursday that the state is grappling with issues like unemployment and inflation and hence there is a need to bring about a change.

Speaking during the launch of the party's campaign vehicles for the Lok Sabha polls, Patkar said that people who want to support the Congress can give a missed call on a given number, and the party workers will get in touch with them.

“People have decided to elect both our candidates -- Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes -- from the two LS seats in Goa,” Patkar claimed.

He said the campaign vehicles will move to all the Assembly constituencies to make people aware about the ‘Nyay Guarantees’ announced by the Congress.

Patkar said Goa is grappling with issues like unemployment and inflation and hence there is a need to bring in change.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised in 2014 that mining will resume in Goa. But the double-engine has failed in restarting mining, nor did it create jobs,” Patkar said.

Leader of opposition Yuri Aemao said the party is receiving good responses from across the state.

“The double-engine government has failed to credit Rs 15 lakh in the savings accounts of the people. They have failed in all aspects and the people know that,” Alemao said.

He also said the INDIA bloc parties have come together to save Goa and its environment.

“Both our candidates will raise the local issues in the Lok Sabha and will give ‘Nyay’ to the people,” he said.

