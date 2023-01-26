Goa: Indian Coast Guard rescues three fishermen from distressed boat

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Apoorva' successfully rescued three fishermen who had wandered due to flooding off Goa on Thursday, it said in a release.

The three Indian fishermen were rescued from the fishing boat Sea Queen in distress due to flooding off Goa, it added.

According to the statement, the fishermen were provided first aid and handed over to the fisheries department.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the month, the ICG rescued about 511 pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela stranded at sea in two different ferries, off Kakdwip in West Bengal.

Upon receipt of the information, the operations team of the Coast Guard swung into action and immediately dispatched two Air Cushion Vehicles (Hovercraft) from Haldia and Frazerganj to provide rescue assistance, an official statement had said earlier in the month.

Similarly, on January 19, the Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated a 65-year-old American patient from MV World Odessey, a cruise vessel with 175 passengers on its way to Kenya.

James Douglas Shirley was reported with a retinal displacement and required urgent hospitalization for surgery.

( With inputs from ANI )

