Goa Nightclub Fire: 23 Dead, 50 Injured in Arpora Blaze; PM Narendra Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

A devastating late-night fire at a well-known nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claimed the lives of 23 people, including four tourists and 19 staff members. Authorities have initiated a full investigation to determine what triggered the blaze. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial support, with ₹2 lakh to be provided to the families of those who died and ₹50,000 for each injured victim. Officials confirmed that around 50 people suffering burn injuries and smoke inhalation have been admitted to Goa Medical College for treatment, as reported by IANS.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodihttps://t.co/BcS0jYnvVx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 7, 2025

According to ANI, the fire broke out around midnight, prompting an immediate emergency response. Firefighters, ambulances and rescue teams reached the site quickly to contain the flames and evacuate those trapped. The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities, and authorities remained at the scene overnight to manage the situation. Officials said that support systems have been activated to help both survivors and families of the deceased, ensuring medical care, counseling and logistical assistance as the rescue and recovery process continues.

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar said that the first alert reached the police control room just after 12 am. Responders from the police force, fire brigade and emergency units were sent immediately. He confirmed that the fire has been fully controlled and all bodies have been recovered. Kumar stated that an official probe will examine the circumstances leading to the tragedy, including possible safety lapses or illegal operations, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed profound shock and grief, calling the day extremely painful for the state. He visited the accident site and ordered a detailed inquiry to determine whether fire safety compliance and building regulations were followed. Posting on X, he extended condolences to the affected families and assured strict action against those found responsible. Sawant added that illegal or unsafe operations contributing to such incidents cannot be tolerated and vowed accountability under the law.

Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 7, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In a post on X, President Murmu prayed for strength for grieving families and a fast recovery for those injured. Prime Minister Modi said he had spoken with the Goa Chief Minister to review the situation and confirmed that the state administration is offering all possible assistance to victims. He reaffirmed that financial aid from the PMNRF would be provided to support affected families during this tragic time.