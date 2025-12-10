Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court to hear Luthra brothers' bail plea tomorrow, seeks police response

New Delhi, Dec 10 A Delhi court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives, on Thursday, as it sought a response from the Goa Police regarding the same.

The Luthra brothers have sought four weeks of anticipatory bail in the Rohini Court in connection with the Goa restaurant fire deaths.

The Rohini court has sought a response from the Goa Police on the Luthra brothers' application.

The Luthra brothers argued that they want to be able to return to the country and pursue their legal proceedings in the Goa court.

"It's true that people died," they said, adding, "We seek 4 weeks of anticipatory bail. We want to return to India and approach the court. How can the State Council oppose this, when we want to come and participate in the legal process ourselves?"

"I only have a license; the owner is someone else. I cannot even carry out repairs without their permission. The bar is actually the owner's property; I was only operating it on lease," their bail plea read.

A blue corner INTERPOL notice has been issued against both of them as efforts to trace their whereabouts continue.

Investigations have revealed that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are suspected to have fled to Phuket in Thailand in what police described as a well-planned escape executed within five hours of the deadly inferno.

According to police inputs, the two boarded an IndiGo flight to Phuket at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday in an apparent attempt to evade arrest or questioning after the fire that broke out around midnight.

A Look Out Circular against the Luthra brothers was issued later on Sunday evening, several hours after they had already flown to Thailand at around 5 a.m.

The massive fire at the club claimed 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members.

Police officials said the club, located near the backwaters of the Arpora River, had a narrow entry and exit, which became one of the major reasons why many victims were unable to escape the inferno in time.

The blaze erupted around midnight on Sunday at the club situated in the bustling Baga area, which draws large crowds owing to its proximity to one of Goa's most frequented beaches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor