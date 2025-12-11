Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained From Thailand, Deportation to India Underway

Two accused in the Goa nightclub tragedy that killed 25 people, who flew to Thailand is have now been detained, reported Hindustan Times, quoting people familiar with the matter. The process for deporting both culprits to India is currently underway.

The Goa government had requested the external affairs ministry (MEA) to revoke the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa. The Luthra brothers absconded shortly after the December 6 incident in Arpora, after which an Interpol Blue Corner notice was already issued at the behest of the CBI.

Investigation by the Goa Police has come to light that the brothers booked a flight to Thailand even fire department was extinguishing the blaze and the rescue team was at the spot. Gaurav and Saurabh booked their tickets on MakeMyTrip at 1:17 am on December 7. They flew at the time when firefighters were struggling to bring to control the blaze trapping several workers and guests inside the Brich by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Court had declined to grant an interim protection from arrest to the Luthra brothers. Their lawyers argued that the Luthras had not fled the country but were on a business trip, and maintained that they were licensees - not owners - of the nightclub.