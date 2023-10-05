Goa: One held for unnatural sex with minor boy
By IANS | Published: October 5, 2023 08:32 PM2023-10-05T20:32:44+5:302023-10-05T20:35:06+5:30
Panaji, Oct 5 The Goa Police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly having unnatural sex with an ...
Panaji, Oct 5 The Goa Police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly having unnatural sex with an 11-year-old boy, who happened to be his neighbour.
The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday night, when the accused, a welder by profession, took the minor boy some distance away from his home and sexually assaulted hm.
“The 22-year-old accused is a native of Bihar,” the police said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused committed such an act with the victim for the first time. After the boy complained to his parents, a complaint was lodged,” the police said.
A case has been registered under the relevanst sections of the IPC, Goa Children’s Act, and POCSO Act.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app