Goa: Opposition Alleges Threat to Democratic Governance with Introduction of IPB Act; BJ Says Investment Necessary

The introduction of the IPB (Investment Promotion Board) Act by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ignited substantial debate and controversy in Goa. Opposition leaders argue that the bill poses a significant threat to the democratic principles of governance and the bureaucratic framework in the state.

The IPB Act proposes the establishment of the Planning, Development, and Construction Committee, which will consist of heads from various departments, including Town and Country Planning (TCP), Panchayat/Municipality, Health, Fire, Forest, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and Collectors. This committee will be endowed with extensive powers to decide and dispose of applications under several acts, such as the Goa Land Revenue Code, the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, and the Goa (Regulation of Land Development and Building Construction) Act.

Critics highlight that the centralization of power under a single committee could erode the checks and balances essential to the system. The committee's functions, traditionally carried out by multiple competent authorities under state laws—including the Collector, Chief Town Planner, Planning and Development Authority, Village Panchayats, Chief Officers under the Goa Municipalities Act, and the Commissioner under the City of Panaji Corporation Act—will now be consolidated.

Opposition leader Vijay Sardesai expressed grave concerns, stating, "The centralization of authority within this new committee can potentially undermine the democratic setup of our bureaucracy. By consolidating power, the bill diminishes the role of multiple governmental bodies and local self-governments, which are crucial for balanced and representative decision-making."

The committee will issue formal orders and permissions upon reviewing applications, following rules notified by the Goa government. These rules will encompass considerations for Floor Area Ratio (FAR), Floor Space Index (FSI), setbacks, conversion sanad, and technical clearances. Furthermore, the government will specify fees for licenses and permissions granted by the committee, centralizing the fee collection process across various departments.

Opponents of the bill argue that this sweeping authority essentially creates a "mini-government" within the larger governance framework of Goa. Sardesai further warned, "The bill could serve as a backdoor facilitator for private infrastructure projects under the guise of investment promotion. The committee’s sweeping powers to bypass traditional regulatory and approval processes may lead to expedited project approvals without adequate scrutiny, potentially compromising environmental and social safeguards."

The IPB Act, introduced by CM Pramod Sawant, has stirred controversy due to its potential implications for democratic governance and bureaucratic integrity in Goa. While the intention to streamline investment processes and boost economic development is commendable, critics emphasize that the centralization of significant powers in a single committee could undermine the established checks and balances of the administrative system.

BJP bats for investment in Goa

Joshua De Souza, the deputy leader in the Goa assembly and BJP MLA from Mapusa, emphasized the importance of attracting investment to the state. He highlighted the necessity for policies that make Goa an appealing destination for investors.

"As young leaders and the future generation of Goa, it is our responsibility to promote and invite as much investment as possible. We need to make our state attractive to investors. If our policies aren't appealing, they will choose other states. Given Goa's unique appeal, we must do everything we can to ensure investment flows in," De Souza stated.

He stressed the importance of a seamless process for new companies setting up operations in Goa. "Whether it's new companies being established, we must ensure they have a smooth transition from start to finish. I support the government's efforts and policies, which are formed with industry consensus and align with what investors are seeking," De Souza added.