Goa: Over 40 rescued at Dudhsagar waterfalls after cable bridge collapses

Over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement.

The incident took place on Friday evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.

Several parts of the state received day-long heavy to moderate rainfall.

Following the incident, 40 visitors were stranded and were assisted by the 'Drishti lifesavers' who shifted them to safe places.

"Today evening due to heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, the water levels at Dudhsagar waterfall increased significantly. This rise in water levels lead to the collapse of the bridge used for crossing and left over 40 visitors stranded. Drishti lifesavers stationed at the waterfall were quick to assist the individuals caught in the ordeal and assisted them to safer grounds," said an official statement by the PRO Drishti lifesavers.

Drishti Marine alerted the people not to venture into the Dudhsagar waterfalls for the next few days due to heavy rains and rising water levels.

( With inputs from ANI )

