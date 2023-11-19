Goa PWD minister resigns, makes way for Congress turncoat

Panaji, Nov 19 Goa's PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral on Sunday resigned from the cabinet to make way for senior politician Aleixo Sequeira, who had joined the BJP last year along with seven other MLAs of Congress.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while confirming Cabral's resignation, said that party and he himself had requested latter to step down.

"We had requested him to step down and hence in the interest of the party he tendered his resignation in the morning, which has been sent for acceptance to the Governor," said the CM

He said that Aleixo Sequeira would be inducted in the cabinet at 7 p.m. Sunday.

On September 14 last year Aleixo Sequeira along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly House.

Sources informed that Aleixo Sequeira, who was a senior leader in the Congress, was promised a cabinet berth at the time of his joining the BJP.

