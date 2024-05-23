Goa Rains: 6 Flights Diverted After Airport Runway Affected by Lightning Strike

Six flights were diverted after lightning struck Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa, damaging the runway edge lights, an official reported. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm on Wednesday at the airport in Mopa, North Goa, according to an MIA spokesperson.

"MIA took NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) up to 8 pm by which time the damaged lights were rectified to bring the airport operations to normalcy," he said. During the NOTAM period, six flights were diverted to nearby destinations, the official stated. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Such natural calamities are beyond human control," he added.

Apart from MIA, the coastal state of Goa also has another airport located at Dabolim in South Goa.