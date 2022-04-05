Goa: Refurbished Naval aviation museum in Dabolim dedicated to aviation enthusiasts

The fully refurbished Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa, was dedicated to aviation enthusiasts on Monday by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.

In its new avatar, the museum leads visitors through a magnificent journey of naval aviation with much-enhanced features and newly-upgraded facilities.

Reflecting the impressive transformation of naval aviation over the years, the museum's carefully curated facilities include 'Adhvan' - a timeline history of naval aviation, 'Adwitiya' - a glimpse of air stations and squadrons of the Indian Navy, 'Sashakt' - a peek into aviation support units and 'Vimaan' - an elegant collection of contemporary and vintage aircraft models.

While the wall named 'The First, The Legends' celebrated trendsetters, 'Drishti' depicted a pictorial representation of air operations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. A separate wall has been dedicated to 'Goa Liberation' as well.

Starting with a humble collection of eight aircraft in 1998, it has grown over the years, adding a wide variety of aircraft and other exhibits, and portraying the historic feats of naval aviation through slick audio-visual aids. The museum is one of a kind in Asia and has been suggested to be among the top five places to visit in Goa. It has won the 'Travellers Choice Award' by Trip Advisor in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

