Goa Sunburn 2024: Delhi Youth Collapses, Dies on First Day of EDM Festival in Dhargal Village

A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa on Saturday, December 28. The Goa police spokesperson identified the deceased as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

"The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," the official told news agency PTI.