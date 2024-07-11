Goa Train Services Suspended: Konkan Railway Halts Operations Due to Water Seepage in Pernem Station Tunnel

Train operations on the Konkan Railway network were severely disrupted due to water seepage in the Pernem tunnel in Goa. This issue led to widespread cancellations and rerouting of services. The disruptions, which started on Tuesday afternoon, affected numerous passengers' travel plans, resulting in the cancellation of 19 express trains and the rerouting or partial cancellation of several others.

Key affected services included the CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, Jan Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, Mandovi Express, LTT-Mangaluru Express, CSMT-Mangaluru Express, and Madgaon-Sawantwadi-Madgaon passenger trains. Additionally, 24 long-distance trains were rerouted, two trains were partially cancelled, and three trains operated on shortened routes due to operational challenges in the Madure and Pernem sections of the Karwar region.

Several train services halted as operations on the Konkan Railway route remained affected due to water seepage in the tunnel at the Pernem station in Goa.



CMD, Konkan Railway Corporation, Kumar Jha says, "...A lot of water from the ground along with mud seeped in…

The initial water seepage incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, causing disruptions until late evening when temporary restoration efforts were completed. However, the issue resurfaced early Wednesday morning, leading to further disruptions until it was resolved later in the evening. Konkan Railway officials, including the chairman and managing director, managed the situation on-site with a team of over 100 workers, 25 supervisors, and international consultants addressing the tunnel seepage. The accumulated water and slush beneath the tracks inside the tunnel required continuous efforts to maintain operational safety and service reliability.

Despite the disruptions, Konkan Railway assured affected passengers of comprehensive assistance through regular updates, announcements, and the continuity of onboard amenities such as canteens. The network, known for its extensive use of tunnels with a total of 91 along its route, continues to face challenges in maintaining infrastructure integrity amid natural and operational adversities.Goa has been experiencing heavy rains for three days, with a brief respite on Wednesday morning followed by moderate showers. The Meteorological Department's red alert for exceptionally heavy rainfall compounded the crisis. Passengers were stranded at key stations across Goa, including Margao, Canacona, Karmali, Thivim, and Pernem. Margao station saw particularly chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers stranded and no clear guidance on alternative arrangements.





