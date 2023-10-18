Goa's cabinet is worst, every Minister is CM of their portfolio: LoP Alemao

Panaji, Oct 18 Goa Opposition leader Yuri Alemao has lashed out at state cabinet Ministers alleging that it to be the 'worst cabinet' in the history after statehood as it had failed in all aspects of governance.

Addressing a press conference in South Goa on Tuesday, Alemao also held the BJP government responsible for communal tensions, which took place a few days ago.

"This 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' is dividing people over religion and other issues. The Pramod Sawant government is responsible for dividing people and disturbing communal harmony. As there is Lok Sabha election in near future, BJP is trying to polarise, which they always do," he said.

"We, Opposition MLAs, raise various questions related to the state. But the cabinet has no collective agenda. Every minister is Chief Minister of their own portfolio. They are working in their own style. The Chief Minister has lost control. It is a chaotic situation. Though they have a majority with 33 MLAs, this seems to be the worst cabinet in the history after statehood," Alemao alleged, adding the BJP government has failed to provide employment and fulfill other promises.

"People should realise that the agenda of this government is to divide," he said.

He also added that the BJP government has failed to pay 8,000 MGNREGA workers, which includes 45 per cent Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes for the last five months, and said the government has money for events but not for the poor.

Alemao said the administrative and financial bankruptcy of the BJP government once again stands exposed with nearly 8,000 workers earning Rs 322 per day under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have been not paid their rightful dues for the last five months.

"This is 'Ant (end) of Antyodaya' by the BJP government," he alleged.

"There are almost 8,000 active card holder workers in the state. Around 42.45 per cent workers are from Scheduled Tribes while 2.48 per cent belong to Scheduled Castes. Is this the part of BJP government's strategy to harass STs and SCs," he asked.

He alleged that the 'tall claims' of the BJP government on employment generation have fallen flat, with Goa ranking second in the unemployment report in the country.

